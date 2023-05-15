SC Lottery
Korean War veterans from SC to visit DC for honor flight

A group of Korean War veterans from the Upstate are heading to the nation’s capitol where they will be honored on Monday.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT
15 veterans from South Carolina will get a chance to visit the World War II and newly remodeled Korean War memorial in Washington D.C.

This marks the first honor flight from South Carolina since 2019.

For many, this flight will be the first time veterans can see the names engraved of veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the war.

The group is set to leave the Spartanburg Downtown Airport Monday morning.

The community is invited to welcome the veterans back home when they return around 7 p.m.

