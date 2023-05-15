SC Lottery
Lowcountry woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Christina Dora Johnson just turned 103 years old. She was born on May 13, 1920.
By Ann McGill
Updated: 22 minutes ago
WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Wadmalaw Island woman who helped establish the jubilee choir at the church where she has been a member for nine decades is celebrating a special birthday.

Her birthday came the day before Mother’s Day. Johnson has 15 children, 37 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and 29 great-great-grandchildren.

She has been a member of the New Bethlehem Baptist Church for more than 90 years. She served as President of the Church’s Missionary Board for more than 20 years and served on the Senior Choir.

She was instrumental in establishing the Church’s Heyward Jubilee Choir.

