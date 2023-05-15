SC Lottery
Man sentenced to 14 years after livestreaming sexual assault of minor

A Lowcountry judge sentenced a North Charleston man to 14 years in prison after he livestreamed a video of him and others sexually assaulting a minor.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry judge sentenced a North Charleston man to 14 years in prison after he livestreamed a video of him and others sexually assaulting a minor.

Jonah Dimetre Fishburne, 21, was 18 at the time of the attack and was given a credit of just more than three years in his sentencing, according to court records.

The victim in the case says she was walking to her grandma’s house on May 4, 2020 when a group of five male subjects grabbed her and took her to a nearby house and assaulted her, according to an incident report from North Charleston Police.

Court records show the victim was between 11 and 14 years old during the incident. North Charleston Police said they were initially made aware of the attack when they found the video posted to Facebook Live depicting the assault. An incident report states police commented on that video asking anyone with information to call 911. A few minutes later, police received several calls including from the mother of the victim.

Of the alleged attackers, police say three of them took off before authorities got to the scene. The 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has not yet responded to a request on whether others have been convicted or are facing charges.

North Charleston Police have not yet responded to a request regarding the status of the investigation or whether any other suspects were arrested.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

