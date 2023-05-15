SC Lottery
No. 10 Clemson completes sweep of Hokies

No. 10 Clemson scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead for good in its 9-6 victory over Virginia Tech at English Field on Sunday afternoon.
By Clemson Athletics
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, VA. – No. 10 Clemson scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead for good in its 9-6 victory over Virginia Tech at English Field on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their eighth game in a row, improved to 35-17 overall and 17-10 in the ACC. The Hokies dropped to 29-19 overall and 11-15 in ACC play.

Clemson won its sixth ACC series in a row, a first for the program during one season since 2011. The Tigers also won their eighth series in a row over Virginia Tech.

Riley Bertram grounded a two-out, two-run single in the top of the first inning, then Carson DeMartini grounded a run-scoring single in the bottom of the first inning. In the second inning, Garrett Michel lofted a two-out, run-scoring double and Carson Jones followed with a run-scoring single to give Virginia Tech the lead.

Clemson came right back and plated four runs in the third inning to take a 6-3 lead. Billy Amick ripped a run-scoring single to tie the score, then Blake Wright lined a two-out, two-run double to give the Tigers the lead. Benjamin Blackwell added a run-scoring single in the frame. Caden Grice’s groundout scored a run in the fourth inning, then Clemson built an 8-3 lead on Cooper Ingle’s solo homer, his sixth of the year, in the top of the sixth inning. The Hokies responded with an unearned run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Amick crushed a solo homer, his 10th of the year, in the top of the seventh inning, then the Hokies answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Grice (6-1) earned the win, as he allowed five hits, four runs (three earned) and four walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Tristan Smith retired the last batter to record his fourth save of the year. Virginia Tech starter Jonah Hurney (3-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded six runs on six hits in 2.2 innings pitched.

The Tigers host USC Upstate at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

