Police search for girl missing since Friday

The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen at school on Friday.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen at school on Friday.

Brenda Perez-Calex was last seen at her school on Northwoods Boulevard on Friday. Her father last saw her Friday morning wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and black Crocs.

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her right elbow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526.

