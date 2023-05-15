SC Lottery
Police search for man last seen at N. Charleston hospital

Philip Wayne Dickinson II, 50, was last seen at Trident Hospital, North Charleston Police say.(North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a Bonneau man missing since Thursday.

Philip Wayne Dickinson II, 50, was last seen at Trident Hospital, North Charleston Police say.

Dickinson stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Det. Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852 or email at csteinbrunner@northcharleston.org.

