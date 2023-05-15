Police search for man last seen at N. Charleston hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a Bonneau man missing since Thursday.

Philip Wayne Dickinson II, 50, was last seen at Trident Hospital, North Charleston Police say.

Dickinson stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Det. Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852 or email at csteinbrunner@northcharleston.org.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.