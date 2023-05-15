Police searching for missing N. Charleston 13-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Tyrone King was last seen at a home on Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.

King is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 132 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green Morningside Middle School sweater and white shorts with red lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526.

