Police searching for missing N. Charleston 13-year-old
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.
Tyrone King was last seen at a home on Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
King is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 132 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green Morningside Middle School sweater and white shorts with red lettering.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526.
