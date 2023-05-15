SC Lottery
Recalled infant formula being distributed after initial notice, FDA says

Consumers should look for the Lot Codes and "use by" dates, which can be found at the bottom of the package.(FDA)
Consumers should look for the Lot Codes and “use by” dates, which can be found at the bottom of the package.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Gerber says potentially contaminated baby formula reached retailers in several states despite a previously issued recall.

The Perrigo Company issued a recall for 12.4-ounce cans of Good Start SoothePro Powered infant formula on March 17 for potentially containing a germ that could make an infant seriously ill, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) released an additional notice on Sunday due to one of the recalled products being distributed to its Nashville Division retailers after the initial recall notice was published.

It works with retailers in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The formula was distributed to Bellview Price Cutter, Belle Foods, Piggly Wiggly, Walnut Creek County Market, and more.

Anyone who has purchased the products through the retail locations listed by the FDA are urged to check their pantries.

Consumers should look for the Lot Codes and “use by” dates, which can be found at the bottom of the package.

The following was recalled:

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

  • 300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024
  • 300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024
  • 300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
  • 300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
  • 300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024
  • 300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024
  • 301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
  • 301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
  • 301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Any consumers who purchased products with matching codes should stop using them.

Consumers can request refunds for impacted products and find more information about Gerber® Good Start® by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690 anytime 24/7.

