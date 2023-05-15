RiverDogs leave bases loaded as Augusta earns split

North Augusta, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs loaded the bases and had the tying run on second base with one out in the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon at SRP Park. Darling Florentino, who had walked four in the frame, struck out Angel Galarraga and induced Chandler Simpson into a game-ending line drive to right field as the GreenJackets escaped with a 6-4 win. The teams split the six-game series.

Both teams enjoyed quick starts to the ballgame. The RiverDogs (13-19) received a leadoff single from Simpson, who made a quick trip around the bases. Didier Fuentes threw wildly to first on a pick-off throw, allowing Simpson to race to second. The 17-year-old pitcher then balked Simpson to third, where he scored from on Dominic Keegan’s sacrifice fly to left.

In the bottom of the first, Augusta (14-17) jumped on Jonny Cuevas quickly. Tyler Collins opened the frame with a bunt single and Ambioris Tavarez followed by hooking a double into the left field corner. David McCabe immediately handed the GreenJackets the lead with a two-run single to center.

Once again, the lead quickly changed hands. In the top of the second, Kamren James sent a groundball through the right side to start the inning. He was still at first with two outs, when Christopher Barete clubbed a two-run home run to hand the visitors a 3-2 advantage.

The scoring screeched to a halt until the bottom of the sixth. With Drew Sommers on the hill, Ethan Workinger opened the inning with a base hit. A balk on Sommers pushed the tying run to scoring position, but the lefty struck out the next two batters. The RiverDogs fate changed when Odalys Peguero mishandled a bouncer to second that allowed the tying run to cross the plate. Andrew Keck, the very next batter, launched his first home run of the season to put Augusta in front 5-3.

Justin Janas increased the Augusta lead to 6-3 with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth. The RiverDogs loaded the bases and scored a run on four walks in the top of the ninth but fell one hit short of a comeback.

Every player in the lineup registered at least one hit for Augusta. McCabe and Collins each had two. The RiverDogs received a pair of hits from both Ryan Spikes and Barete. Spikes and James both extended hitting streaks to seven games in the loss.

Sommers took the loss after being charged with three unearned runs in the sixth. Cuevas worked 4.0 innings in his second start of the series. He allowed two runs on five hits with a pair of strikeouts. Junior William allowed the solo home run in his lone inning on the mound. Jeff Hakanson was the only pitcher to emerge unscathed, retiring all four hitters that faced.

Following Monday’s day off, the RiverDogs will return to The Joe for six games against the Delmarva Shorebirds. In the first installment of the set on Tuesday, RHP Yoniel Curet (0-1, 8.27) will toe the rubber as the starting pitcher for the RiverDogs. Delmarva will go with RHP Wyatt Cheney (1-3, 7.36). First pitch is a 7:05 p.m. on a Twisted Tea Dog Day Tuesday.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

