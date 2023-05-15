SC Lottery
Two injured in weekend shootings around Beaufort County

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of shootings that injured a...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of shootings that injured a 19-year-old man and an 11-year-old child over the weekend.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of shootings that injured a 19-year-old man and an 11-year-old child over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a home on Delaney Circle in Seabrook around 11 p.m. Friday and located a 19-year-old that had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital before being transferred to a Charleston-area hospital.

Deputies say a large group had gathered for a party when gunshots were fired injuring the man and damaging several vehicles.

Deputies responded to a second incident on Glaze Drive in Burton around 11:30 Friday for a reported drive-by shooting.

A group of youths were at a home on Glaze Drive when a vehicle drove by the home and shot at them, deputies said.

An 11-year-old was shot once and taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, deputies said. A 13-year-old was also injured, but deputies do not believe it was from gunfire.

Both were treated and released at an area hospital, deputies said. The home and several vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Sgt. D. Kline at 843-255-3430 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

