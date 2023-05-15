Upstate dominates rubber game over CSU

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Southern baseball team dropped their final game against the USC Upstate Spartans on Sunday, falling 10-2 in the rubber game of this three-game series.

The Spartans (34-18, 19-5 in conference) put three runs on the board in the top of the second inning, as Johnny Alkire gave up four hits and had a throwing error on a pickoff attempt in the inning.

Charleston Southern (21-26, 12-12 in conference) trimmed the deficit to one, as Tyrell Brewer homered for the second-straight day to make it 3-2.

After the home run, it was all Spartans, as they scored seven runs in the final seven innings against Daniel Padysak and Dylan Matsuoka.

Alkire took the loss to fall to 2-2 on the year. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits, one walk and a strikeout in 3.1 innings pitched. Padysak allowed five runs on six hits while walking three in 3.2 innings pitched.

Ryan Daugherty was able to retire the lone hitter that he faced on the afternoon via the strikeout, and Eddie Olson pitched a scoreless ninth inning. Dylan Matsuoka allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings pitched.

Connor Aldrich was 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored, and Brewer went 1 for 4 with his second home run of the season in the final game at Nielson Field.

On Deck

With a chance to clinch a spot in the Big South Tournament, the Bucs head to Boiling Springs, N.C. this Thursday at 6 p.m. as they battle the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs in the final series of the regular season.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.