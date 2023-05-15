SC Lottery
Woman recovering after report of shark bite on Isle of Palms

First responders were called to station 31A for a report of a hemorrhage, Fire Chief Craig Oliverius says.
First responders were called to station 31A for a report of a hemorrhage, Fire Chief Craig Oliverius says.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a woman suffered minor injuries following a shark bite on the Isle of Palms Sunday.

First responders were called to station 31A for a report of a hemorrhage, Fire Chief Craig Oliverius says. Officials found a woman who was bleeding from her thigh and calf area.

Oliverius says she was treated on scene and taken to the hospital. She was released Sunday night.

