SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Body of missing 4-year-old boy found on Massachusetts shoreline

Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.(Massachusetts State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The body of a missing 4-year-old boy was found on the shore of one of the Boston Harbor islands, state police in Massachusetts said Monday.

Massachusetts State Police said Mohamed Abou Fofana had been playing at a park on Castle Island on Sunday when he went missing.

Police began a search Sunday night that resumed Monday morning, and the body was found around midday. Police said the body would be transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an investigation would follow.

Mohamed was from South Boston and was playing with a relative who lost sight of him and then called 911.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drayton Tarvarus Smalls, 18, of Summerville, Sabin Alexander Buck, 19, of North Charleston,...
Sheriff’s office: 4 charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old
Deputies say the call came in at 2:52 p.m. for a 17 or 18-year-old who was towards the middle...
Body of missing swimmer, 18, recovered near state park, deputies confirm
The crash was reported around 11:25 a.m. on Highway 78 in front of Woodland Highschool.
Deputies: 8 hospitalized after Dorchester Co. crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle collision in...
Coroner identifies Cross man killed in single-vehicle crash
Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. Sunday to Highway 174 near White Point Road.
Coroner identifies 65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Hollywood crash

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
A teenager pulled out in front of this family of seven in front of Woodland High School on...
‘Say prayers for our family’: Relative of family hurt in crash shares update
First responders were called to station 31A for a report of a hemorrhage, Fire Chief Craig...
Woman recovering after report of shark bite on Isle of Palms
Three people were killed and at least seven people were injured Monday in a New Mexico mass...
Police: 3 people killed, at least 7 injured in New Mexico shooting
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office