Coroner IDs 19-year-old who drowned in Edisto River

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified a 19-year-old who drowned in the Edisto River Sunday.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified a 19-year-old who drowned in the Edisto River Sunday.

Luis Garcia-Rodriguez, from North Charleston, was located by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources around 12:43 p.m. Monday. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene around 1:15 p.m.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Rick Carson said Garcia was located around 75 to 100 yards from where he went under.

Deputies responded to a call Sunday at 2:52 p.m. to the initial call about the missing swimmer.

Carson said three boats and divers searched for the teen Sunday night but the search was suspended around 8:15 p.m. because of darkness and possible storms. The search resumed at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Dorchester County Fire and Rescue, Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the DNR dive team and the Dorchester County Emergency Management Division assisted deputies in the search.

