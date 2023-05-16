Deputies: Man shot in car on Hwy 17 near McClellanville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was hurt after they were shot late Monday afternoon near McClellanville.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 17 near Lofton Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said first responders found the victim lying in the northbound lanes of the road near a Honda sedan.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment of what Knapp called non-life-threatening injuries.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District posted on its Twitter page that traffic in the area was being rerouted.

The northbound side of Highway 17 was closed with traffic being diverted into southbound lanes for two hours.

Deputies have not yet made any arrests in the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

