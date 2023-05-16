SC Lottery
The Isle of Palms to host its first-ever hurricane expo Tuesday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
THE ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms will help residents prepare for hurricane season Tuesday by presenting its first Hurricane Expo.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the at the City’s Recreation Center, located at 24 28th Ave.

Hurricane Season begins on June 1 and the city is taking steps to keep island residents and visitors informed about being prepared, Isle of Palms spokesperson Chaundra Mikell-Yudchenko said. The National Weather Service says an average of 6 out of the 12 tropical storms that form in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico will become hurricanes each year.

Along with planning tips, Hurricane Expo attendees will receive guidance on what to do during and after a storm, ways to protect their home, local evacuation information and more.

“We strive to create awareness around hurricanes so that people can take steps to secure their property, keep their family safe and make the planning process as efficient as possible,” IOP Fire Chief Craig Oliverius said.

The event will include an inflatable slide, temporary tattoos and food available on-site. Attendees will also have the chance to win an exclusive emergency kit, stocked with essentials.

The Hurricane Preparedness Expo is three hours long to allow people more time to attend and interact with organizations. City officials emphasize that there is always more to learn, especially in an ever-changing weather environment.

The 2023 Hurricane Expo is free and open to the public.

