Lowcountry high school baseball/softball scores (5/15)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Green Wave baseball team eliminated the defending Class 5A State Champions, the Berkeley Stags, from playoffs on Monday night.

Baseball - Lower State

5-A

Summerville 8, Berkeley 2 - The Green Wave advance to the Lower State Finals with the win. They’ll face River Bluff on Wednesday night. River Bluff defeated Summerville in Round 2 of the Lower State bracket on Saturday night, 6-1. The Green Wave will need to win two games on Wednesday night to advance to the State Finals.

Softball - Lower State

5-A

Summerville 2, Chapin 0 - Summerville girl’s advance to the Lower State Finals. They will face the winner of Chapin and St. James.

St. James 1, Berkeley 0 - Stags finish the season with a 19-10 record and District and Region Champions.

