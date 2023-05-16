SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry high school baseball/softball scores (5/15)

The Summerville Green Wave baseball team eliminated the defending Class 5A State Champions, the...
The Summerville Green Wave baseball team eliminated the defending Class 5A State Champions, the Berkeley Stags, on Monday night.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Green Wave baseball team eliminated the defending Class 5A State Champions, the Berkeley Stags, from playoffs on Monday night.

Baseball - Lower State

5-A

Summerville 8, Berkeley 2 - The Green Wave advance to the Lower State Finals with the win. They’ll face River Bluff on Wednesday night. River Bluff defeated Summerville in Round 2 of the Lower State bracket on Saturday night, 6-1. The Green Wave will need to win two games on Wednesday night to advance to the State Finals.

Softball - Lower State

5-A

Summerville 2, Chapin 0 - Summerville girl’s advance to the Lower State Finals. They will face the winner of Chapin and St. James.

St. James 1, Berkeley 0 - Stags finish the season with a 19-10 record and District and Region Champions.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the call came in at 2:52 p.m. for a 17 or 18-year-old who was towards the middle...
Body of missing swimmer, 18, recovered near state park, deputies confirm
At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women
Drayton Tarvarus Smalls, 18, of Summerville, Sabin Alexander Buck, 19, of North Charleston,...
Sheriff’s office: 4 charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was wounded late Monday afternoon in...
Deputies: Man shot in car on Hwy 17 near McClellanville
First responders were called to station 31A for a report of a hemorrhage, Fire Chief Craig...
Woman recovering after report of shark bite on Isle of Palms

Latest News

Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 8 Chanticleers Defeat the Jaguars 16-10 to Complete Series Sweep
William Byron celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Byron wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway after Chastain wreck
VIDEO: USC Upstate def. CSU 10-2 on Sunday
VIDEO: USC Upstate def. CSU 10-2 on Sunday
VIDEO: CofC def. UNCW Sunday, 8-7 to take the series
VIDEO: CofC def. UNCW Sunday, 8-7 to take the series