Man charged in deadly Goose Creek shooting

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has released details on a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
By Marissa Lute and Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has released details on a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Joshua Scott Lee Butler, 26, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and second-degree domestic violence.

Deputies responded to a report of a dispute on Westminster Boulevard in Goose Creek around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Cpl. Carli Drayton. While enroute, deputies were notified that a man had been shot, Drayton said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Earl Goodwater, 53, of Goose Creek. Goodwater died at the scene, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Investigators said Goodwater tried to break up an altercation between his daughter and a man, later identified as Butler. Goodwater was shot and killed during a struggle for a handgun, and Butler was shot in the arm, a report states.

Butler was booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

