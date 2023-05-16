SC Lottery
North Charleston Police investigate shots fired into apartment

Police are searching for a vehicle captured on video that is believed to be involved in a shooting incident at a North Charleston apartment Monday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a vehicle captured on video that is believed to be involved in a shooting incident at a North Charleston apartment Monday night.

Police responded to the 5600 block of Dorchester Road at approximately 6:34 p.m. where shots had been fired, an incident report states. The victim told police a vehicle drove past and fired five to six shots at her apartment.

The report states two rounds went through the door and inside, with one striking a television set and the other striking a wall just inside the front door.

A second victim told police his vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Police reported the driver window and rear driver side window had been hit.

A neighbor a few apartments down provided police with video of the vehicle believed to be involved fleeing the scene, the report states. It is described in the redacted report only as a “silver sedan.”

Police not yet provided a photo of the vehicle or a more detailed description.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police tip line at 843-607-2076.

