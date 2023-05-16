North Charleston police search for missing teenager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Breelynn-Grace White was last seen at Charlestowne Village Mobile Home Park, police said.

White is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

White was last seen wearing black shorts, a blue tank top. Police say she has pink hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cameron Miller at 843-740-2521.

