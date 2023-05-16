North Charleston police search for missing teenager
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Breelynn-Grace White was last seen at Charlestowne Village Mobile Home Park, police said.
White is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
White was last seen wearing black shorts, a blue tank top. Police say she has pink hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cameron Miller at 843-740-2521.
