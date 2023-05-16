SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Missing teen believed to be with Goose Creek man

The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen at school on Friday.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen at school on Friday.

Brenda Perez-Calex was last seen at her school on Northwoods Boulevard on Friday. Her father last saw her Friday morning wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and black Crocs.

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her right elbow.

Police believe she may be with a man who goes by “Chino.” He drives a black Honda Civic with North Carolina plates FLN-8357. Police say he might be living in the Goose Creek area.

Police believe Brenda Perez-Calex may be with a man who goes by "Chino."
Police believe Brenda Perez-Calex may be with a man who goes by "Chino."(North Charleston Police Department)
Police say "Chino" drives a black Honda Civic with North Carolina Places FLN-8357.
Police say "Chino" drives a black Honda Civic with North Carolina Places FLN-8357.(North Charleston Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the call came in at 2:52 p.m. for a 17 or 18-year-old who was towards the middle...
Body of missing swimmer, 18, recovered near state park, deputies confirm
At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was wounded late Monday afternoon in...
Deputies: Man shot in car on Hwy 17 near McClellanville
Jonah Dimetre Fishburne, 21, was 18 at the time of the attack and was given a credit of just...
Man sentenced to 14 years after livestreaming sexual assault of minor
Family says Drew always had dreams of becoming a firefighter since four generations of his...
Family, fire department mourns loss of 22-year-old first responder

Latest News

At least one newborn is diagnosed every 24 minutes in the U.S. with Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal...
MUSC clinical trial tests new approach to treat opioid-dependent babies
Brittany Rodriguez, 32, of Summerville, is charged with first-degree ill treatment of animals.
Summerville woman charged after 2 dogs found malnourished in crate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville woman charged after 2 dogs found malnourished in crate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: Missing teen believed to be with Goose Creek man