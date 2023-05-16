Police: Missing teen believed to be with Goose Creek man
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen at school on Friday.
Brenda Perez-Calex was last seen at her school on Northwoods Boulevard on Friday. Her father last saw her Friday morning wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and black Crocs.
She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her right elbow.
Police believe she may be with a man who goes by “Chino.” He drives a black Honda Civic with North Carolina plates FLN-8357. Police say he might be living in the Goose Creek area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.