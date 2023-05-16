SC Lottery
Report: Chocolate milk may be banned in schools

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering a ban on flavored milk, including chocolate and strawberry, in elementary and middle schools, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, the USDA says chocolate milk can contain as much sugar as soda and is considering two options. One limits flavored milk to only high schools and the other option allows it to stay. Both include a proposed added sugar limit for flavored milk.

“From a public health perspective, it makes a lot of sense to try to limit the servings of these flavored milks because they do have quite a lot of added sugar,” Erica Lauren Kenney, a nutrition professor with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reports a decision will be made early next year and enforced in 2025.

