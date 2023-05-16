SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Star student killed on the way to celebratory lunch with parents after getting degree

Lauren Hewski, 18, died in a crash an hour after receiving her associate degree. She planned to...
Lauren Hewski, 18, died in a crash an hour after receiving her associate degree. She planned to attend Syracuse University in the fall.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMDEL, N.J. (Gray News) – An 18-year-old was killed in a crash while she was on her way to a celebratory lunch with her parents for receiving her associate degree.

According to WNBC, on Thursday morning, Lauren Hewski, a senior at Saint John Vianney High School, earned her associate degree from Brookdale Community College as a member of her high school’s Early College Academy.

An hour after getting that degree at a commencement ceremony, Hewski rode with her 17-year-old boyfriend in his Jeep Cherokee to meet her parents for a celebratory lunch.

On their way to lunch, the Jeep crashed into a utility pole and flipped, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office. Hewski died, and her boyfriend was left injured.

Saint John Vianney High School also confirmed Hewski’s death in a tweet, asking the community for prayers.

Hewski was supposed to attend her senior prom the night after she died. Because of the tragedy, Saint John Vianney High School decided to postpone the prom.

Hewski was also just a week shy of graduating high school.

According to a GoFundMe page, Hewski planned to attend Syracuse University to study political science and public policy in the fall.

“In high school, Lauren was on the Distinctive Honor Roll, a School Ambassador, a four-year Varsity soccer player and captain, class president, and class secretary,” the GoFundMe page read. “In her community, Lauren was an active member of Girl Scouts of America, serving on the CEO Advisory Board and as a Council Delegate for the Sandy Hook Region. Lauren also earned her Bronze and Silver Awards and was working toward completing the prestigious Gold Award. In addition, she was on U.S. Representative Frank Pallone Jr’s Youth Advisory Council, working on policy agendas for immigration and homelessness, and was an active volunteer for the Raine Foundation.”

Officials said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the call came in at 2:52 p.m. for a 17 or 18-year-old who was towards the middle...
Body of missing swimmer, 18, recovered near state park, deputies confirm
At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was wounded late Monday afternoon in...
Deputies: Man shot in car on Hwy 17 near McClellanville
Jonah Dimetre Fishburne, 21, was 18 at the time of the attack and was given a credit of just...
Man sentenced to 14 years after livestreaming sexual assault of minor
Family says Drew always had dreams of becoming a firefighter since four generations of his...
Family, fire department mourns loss of 22-year-old first responder

Latest News

At least one newborn is diagnosed every 24 minutes in the U.S. with Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal...
MUSC clinical trial tests new approach to treat opioid-dependent babies
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Actor Danny Masterson used drugs, Scientology to get away with raping women, prosecutor tells jury
Brittany Rodriguez, 32, of Summerville, is charged with first-degree ill treatment of animals.
Summerville woman charged after 2 dogs found malnourished in crate
Police believe Perez-Calex may be with a man who goes by “Chino.”
Police: Missing teen believed to be with Goose Creek man
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the...
LIVE: Biden speaks at Jewish American Heritage Month celebration