Steve LaPrad resigns as head football coach at Ft. Dorchester

Steve LaPrad stepped down as the head football coach at Ft. Dorchester on Tuesday
Steve LaPrad stepped down as the head football coach at Ft. Dorchester on Tuesday(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the 2nd time this offseason, Steve LaPrad is out as the head football coach at Fort Dorchester.

LaPrad sent a text message to local media members on Tuesday afternoon saying he would be “stepping down as the head football coach at Fort Dorchester to take a position at the District Office - effective immediately”.

The coach was removed as the head coach back in January after a video surfaced that showed the coach talking poorly about other schools in Dorchester District 2. Two weeks later, he was reinstated as the head coach after an outcry from the Fort D community.

LaPrad coached the Patriots for 20 years winning 170 games total and the 4-A state championship in 2015. He led the Fort back to the 5-A state title game in 2022.

He also coached four players that would go on to play in the NFL including Carlos Dunlap, Robert Quinn, Byron Maxwell and John Simpson.

When LaPrad was originally removed from his job in January, he was also removed as the Athletic Director at Ft. Dorchester. When he was brought back it was announced that he “will support DDTwo athletics at the District Office, where he and District Athletic Director Tyronne Drakeford will focus on strengthening our comprehensive middle school athletic programs as well as the future of all DDTwo athletics.”

Last week, the school announced that Taryn Floyd was named as the new Athletic Director at Fort Dorchester.

