Summerville woman charged after 2 dogs found malnourished in crate

Brittany Rodriguez, 32, of Summerville, is charged with first-degree ill treatment of animals.
Brittany Rodriguez, 32, of Summerville, is charged with first-degree ill treatment of animals.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is being charged after Charleston County officials say two dogs were found malnourished in a crate outside of her home last week.

Brittany Rodriguez, 32, of Summerville, is charged with first-degree ill treatment of animals.

Charleston County deputies were called to a Summerville home for a welfare check on May 8, according to court documents.

While on scene a deputy observed two dogs inside a crate on the porch who appeared to be malnourished, with their ribs and hip bones prominent. The bottom of the crate was caked in feces, an affidavit states. The deputy said the dogs didn’t have access to food and had limited access to water.

Documents state the dogs were taken to Charleston Animal Society to be checked out. Veterinarians determined the dogs were heartworm positive and were “too thin.”

Rodriguez was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

