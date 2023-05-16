Two arrested after attempting to steal golf cart, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested after attempting to steal a golf cart Tuesday morning.

Desmond Maurice Williams, 25, and Cortez Jeffrey Cohens Jr., 25, both from Georgetown were charged with larceny.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley says the owner of the golf cart heard a noise in the driveway of his home on Squirrel Run Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday and saw two men taking his golf cart.

He told deputies he chased the men in his truck and the two men abandoned the golf cart in a ditch and fled into the woods.

Deputies used a K-9 unit and walked the perimeter of the woods and were able to locate the men.

Williams and Cohens were being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

