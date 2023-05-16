SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Two arrested after attempting to steal golf cart, deputies say

Desmond Maurice Williams (left), 25, and Cortez Jeffrey Cohens Jr (right)., 25, both from...
Desmond Maurice Williams (left), 25, and Cortez Jeffrey Cohens Jr (right)., 25, both from Georgetown were charged with larceny.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested after attempting to steal a golf cart Tuesday morning.

Desmond Maurice Williams, 25, and Cortez Jeffrey Cohens Jr., 25, both from Georgetown were charged with larceny.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley says the owner of the golf cart heard a noise in the driveway of his home on Squirrel Run Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday and saw two men taking his golf cart.

He told deputies he chased the men in his truck and the two men abandoned the golf cart in a ditch and fled into the woods.

Deputies used a K-9 unit and walked the perimeter of the woods and were able to locate the men.

Williams and Cohens were being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the call came in at 2:52 p.m. for a 17 or 18-year-old who was towards the middle...
Body of missing swimmer, 18, recovered near state park, deputies confirm
At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was wounded late Monday afternoon in...
Deputies: Man shot in car on Hwy 17 near McClellanville
First responders were called to station 31A for a report of a hemorrhage, Fire Chief Craig...
Woman recovering after report of shark bite on Isle of Palms
Jonah Dimetre Fishburne, 21, was 18 at the time of the attack and was given a credit of just...
Man sentenced to 14 years after livestreaming sexual assault of minor

Latest News

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified a 19-year-old who drowned in the Edisto River...
Coroner IDs 19-year-old who drowned in Edisto River
Police are searching for a vehicle captured on video that is believed to be involved in a...
North Charleston Police investigate shots fired into apartment
The South Carolina House of Representatives is set to continue debate on an abortion bill...
Republican abortion debate inches toward resolution in South Carolina
Fort Dorchester High School photography teacher Stephanie Shank says her students and her...
Classroom Champions: Teacher hopes to get new lenses for photography classes