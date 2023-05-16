SC Lottery
Volvo looking to hire 1,300 team members

Hundreds of people turned out for an immersive career fair at Volvo Tuesday.
By Ann McGill
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of people turned out for an immersive career fair at Volvo Tuesday. The plant is looking to hire 1,300 people to build its fully electric SUVs at the Ridgeville plant.

The automaker has been hosting the “The Volvo Experience” hiring events across the region, but today was special. It was the first-time potential candidates were invited to the facility for a chance to see firsthand where they could be working.

During the event, attendees had a chance to speak directly with Volvo car ambassadors, practice manufacturing skills through interactive games, learn about the products manufactured on-site and more.

“We’re doing some great things here and we’re getting ready to ramp up. We’re preparing our people and our plant for the EX90,” Head of Communications and Community Relations Katherine Bergmann said.

Co-hosted by additional partners readySC and the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, the event allowed prospective employees to learn about the company’s operations and culture first-hand as it seeks to add 1,300 employees to its current South Carolina workforce.

Volvo plans to begin hiring next month. Multi-craft maintenance technicians would start at $30 an hour with a $25,000 sign on bonus.  Team members start at $18.50 per hour and training is free. If you missed the career fair, you could still apply by clicking here.

