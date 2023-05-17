SC Lottery
$3 million awarded to preserve historic Black colleges and universities in SC

Three million dollars will be split amongst three schools to preserve and revitalize Historic Black Colleges and Universities in South Carolina.
By Molly McBride
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three million dollars will be split amongst three schools to preserve and revitalize Historic Black Colleges and Universities in South Carolina.

Rep. Jim Clyburn announced the millions will fund four historic structure repair projects on Tuesday.

South Carolina State University, Allen University and Benedict College are the three colleges set to receive $3 million in the Palmetto State.

The National Park Service awarded $9.7 million for a total of 14 projects across 10 states as a part of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grant Program.

The Palmetto State received 30% of the total funding and was the only state to receive funding for multiple projects.

Those projects include the Morgan Hall Preservation Extension Project and the Rehabilitation of the Antisdel Chapel at Benedict College, the Coppin Hall Preservation Project at Allen University and the Wilkinson Hall Pathway Full Rehabilitation at South Carolina State University.

Rep. Clyburn says he’s pleased with the funding. He released a statement following the announcement:

I am pleased to see another round of essential funding coming to South Carolina’s HBCUs. I applaud the National Park Service for supporting these preservation and rehabilitation projects. This continued support will help future generations remember the legacy of HBCUs.

Benedict CollegeColumbia, SCMorgan Hall Preservation Extension Project – Phase III$750,000
Benedict CollegeColumbia, SCRehabilitation of Antisdel Chapel$750,000
Allen UniversityColumbia, SCThe Coppin Hall Preservation Project$750,000
South Carolina State UniversityOrangeburg, SCWilkinson Hall Pathway to Full Rehabilitation – Phase IV$750,000

