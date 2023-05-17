Affidavit: Coastal Center employee charged after punching ‘vulnerable adult’

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a woman is facing charges after she allegedly punched a patient in the face.

Cicely Anjenet Gillispie, 50, of North Charleston is charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Gillispie was working as a direct support professional at the Coastal Regional Center on April 16, when she punched a person in the face and head two times, according to an affidavit. The victim was a patient at the center and is considered a vulnerable adult, documents state.

The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs says Gillispie’s employment was terminated April 28.

Gillispie was booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The Department of Disabilities and Special Needs released the following statement Wednesday.

In reference to an April 16, 2023, incident at the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) Coastal Regional Center (“Regional Center”), the facility administrator contacted SLED to report an allegation of physical abuse by a staff member after reviewing the video footage of the incident and took other appropriate administrative actions.

As a result of the incident, the staff member was immediately removed from the Regional Center, placed on administrative leave without pay, and subsequently terminated on April 28, 2023.

DDSN is grateful to SLED for its swift and thorough review of the allegation, and for its due diligence with this case. DDSN is very committed to ensuring individuals in our care are safe, respected, and treated with compassion by all employees. DDSN has zero tolerance for anyone who abuses, mistreats, or neglects the individuals we serve.

