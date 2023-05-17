SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

American Army veteran killed by artillery in Ukraine

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer, left, is pictured with U.S. Sen. James Risch of Idaho....
Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer, left, is pictured with U.S. Sen. James Risch of Idaho. Maimer was killed by Russian artillery in Ukraine, according to a close friend.(Source: Sen. James Risch via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A United States family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he was killed by Russian artillery in Ukraine.

The body of retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer was identified by a close friend, retired Lt. Col. Perry Blackburn, the founder of the nonprofit AFG Free.

Blackburn says Maimer, who was working for his organization, was killed when Russian artillery rained down on the embattled city of Bakhmut. He said the building they were in collapsed, and Maimer wasn’t able to escape.

A video posted to Telegram on Tuesday by a private Russian military company fighting in Ukraine appears to show the group’s leader inspecting a body and showing what he claimed were U.S. identification documents.

Maimer’s uncle confirmed the body seen in the video is that of his nephew.

Maimer was in Ukraine to offer humanitarian aid, according to Blackburn. He arrived in the war-torn country in the spring of 2022.

His family hopes to bring him back to the U.S. for a proper burial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified a 19-year-old who drowned in the Edisto River...
Coroner IDs 19-year-old who drowned in Edisto River
Joshua Scott Lee Butler, 26, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and second-degree domestic...
Man charged in deadly Goose Creek shooting
Family says Drew always had dreams of becoming a firefighter since four generations of his...
Family, fire department mourns loss of 22-year-old first responder
The North Charleston Police Department said Tuesday that a missing 15-year-old has been found.
Missing North Charleston teen found safe
At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women

Latest News

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague,...
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, receives Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
New Mexico high school student killed 3 women in ‘random’ shooting rampage, police say
Three million dollars will be split amongst three schools to preserve and revitalize Historic...
$3 million awarded to preserve historic Black colleges and universities in SC