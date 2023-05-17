Amick leads Clemson over USC Upstate

CLEMSON, S.C. – Billy Amick went 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs to lead No. 6 Clemson to a 12-2 victory over USC Upstate at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who split the season series 1-1 with the Spartans, improved to 36-17 and won their ninth game in a row. The Spartans fell to 34-19 in a game that ended in the eighth inning due to the 10-run rule.

After Cooper Ingle hit a double in the first inning, he scored on Will Taylor’s single. Taylor later scored on Amick’s sacrifice fly. The Tigers doubled their lead in the third inning on Amick’s two-out, two-run single. After the Spartans dented the scoreboard with a run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, Clemson tacked on three two-out runs in the fifth inning on Amick’s two-run double and Riley Bertram’s run-scoring single.

The Spartans scored a run in the sixth inning on their last of four walks in the frame, then Benjamin Blackwell hit a three-run homer, his second of the year, in the seventh inning. Pinch-hitter Tyler Corbitt flared a run-scoring single in the eighth inning and Jack Crighton scored a run on a wild pitch to end the game.

Joe Allen (3-0) earned the win in a scheduled short start, as he allowed two hits, no runs and one walk with two strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched. Spartan starter Chase Matheny (2-3) suffered the loss, as he surrendered two runs on three hits in 1.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series against North Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

