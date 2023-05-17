Charleston County woman charged with identify fraud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman who investigators say presented false identification at the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is facing a criminal charge.

Ayesha McGee, 27, is charged with one count of identity fraud, according to an affidavit from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Investigators say McGee entered the West Ashley branch of the SCDMV and fraudulently represented herself as another person without that person’s permission. The redacted court documents allege she possessed the person’s date of birth and social security number.

She was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on May 9 and a judge has since set bond at $25,000 on that charge, according to jail records.

She remained in custody at the county jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

