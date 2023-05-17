Cold front to bring rain chance, drop in temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move into the area late today increasing the chance of showers and storms. The rain chance will be low this morning and sunshine will warm temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by early this afternoon. Scattered rain and storms are possible from the afternoon through this evening as the cold front moves in from the north.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 75.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Small Chance of Rain. High 81.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 83.

