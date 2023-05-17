College of Charleston Rolls in Home Finale 15-4 Over The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston scored eight runs in the sixth inning to break the game open and invoke the run rule on their way to a 15-4 win over rival The Citadel in seven innings Tuesday night. Charleston finishes the home slate 25-9 overall - the eighth time in program history winning 25-or-more at home.

Tyler Sorrentino finished 4-for-4 on the night with 4 RBI to tie career-high marks in both categories while Trotter Harlan went deep for a third time in two games dating back to Sunday.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 15, The Citadel 4 (7 Innings)

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (33-18), The Citadel (22-26)

How It Happened

• The Citadel scored first Tuesday night on an RBI triple from Wells Sykes and 1-0 lead in the second.

• Charleston responded with three in the bottom half on a two-run triple from Tyler Sorrentino. The sophomore left fielder would score on a wild pitch giving Charleston a 3-1 lead at the time, one the Cougars wouldn’t relinquish.

• Khyree Miller tripled over the center fielder’s head to score Cam Dean then Sorrentino added his third RBI one batter later for a Charleston 5-1 lead.

• The Citadel would get it back to 5-3 and loaded the bases in the top of the fourth, but Alex Lyon came on to get a strikeout and foul out to limit the damage there and strand three.

• Trotter Harlan quickly gave Charleston a 7-3 lead in the home half hitting his career-best ninth home run to deep left center. Harlan’s two RBI also gave him a career-best 48 on the season as the senior utility man has hit five since the calendar flipped to May.

• The Cougars broke it open and invoked a run rule scoring eight in the home half of the sixth - their largest output in a single inning this season.

• Luke Wood doubled home a run, Cam Dean singled one in, Jared Kirven added a sacrifice fly, Sorrentino and Joseph Mershon added bases-loaded walks, Tanner Steffy drove home two on a double off the right field wall and Harlan drove home the final tally on a ground ball.

• The Citadel got their final run of the night on a first-pitch home run from pinch hitter Clay Wilson, but Emmett Bice shut the door from there for the 15-4 final.

Notes

• Tyler Sorrentino matched his four-hit day last week for a career-best day while driving home four, also tying a career-best.

• Trotter Harlan hit two-run shot in the fourth, giving the senior 9 on the season and 48 RBI - both career-best marks. Harlan has hit five long balls since the calendar turned to May including three over the last two contests.

• Six different Cougars crossed the plate twice in the win while five had multi-hit days.

• The eighth-run sixth was the most runs scored in an inning this season by the Cougars. It was the first time they scored eight in a single inning since last season’s 15-9 win over The Citadel plating eight in the second frame last time.

• Charleston grabbed a win in the 100th meeting between crosstown rivals since 1991 moving to 58-42 head-to-head.

• Tuesday’s win closes the book on Charleston’s home schedule with a 25-9 record, the second time in as many seasons winning 25-plus at home and eighth time in program history.

• Charleston finished the season 2-0 against their Holy City rivals The Citadel and Charleston Southern outscoring each 23-4 across the two games.

Up Next

Charleston heads up to Boston to take on Northeastern with CAA seeding up for grabs. Charleston enters the weekend just one game out of first place in the standings and can work their way into a top-two seed and first round bye with a series win.

