Crews respond to broken water main in N. Charleston

By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Water System crews are repairing a broken water main in North Charleston Wednesday.

The main is located in the Oak Grove subdivision along Branch Avenue.

Officials estimate the repair will last until 3 p.m.

Officials warn that customers may have low-pressure or discolored water. They say anyone experiencing discolored water after repair should flush their taps for five minutes or until the water is clear.

