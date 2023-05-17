Family, community remembers first responder killed in motorcycle crash

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and loved ones gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a 22-year-old Moncks Corner first responder.

Drew Kelly died in a motorcycle crash last week while driving to his mother’s house to celebrate Mother’s Day before crashing on Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County.

Since turning 18, Drew was an engineer and emergency medical technician for the Moncks Corner Fire Department. Family says Drew always had dreams of becoming a firefighter since four generations of his family have given their time to the community.

The Moncks Corner Fire Department Fire Chief, Robert Gass, said that Drew’s passion in life was fighting fires and serving his community. He was the 2021 Firefighter of the Year for the Town of Moncks Corner.

The funeral was held at Beautiful Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Memorials can be made to the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.