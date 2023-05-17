SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver’s front air bag

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year.

The company says dust can accumulate in a cable inside the steering wheel, interrupting the electrical connection. Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting July 5.

Owners may hear popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheel, or steering wheel switches and the horn might not work. They may also see an air bag warning light notifying them of the problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Scott Lee Butler, 26, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and second-degree domestic...
Man charged in deadly Goose Creek shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified a 19-year-old who drowned in the Edisto River...
Coroner IDs 19-year-old who drowned in Edisto River
Family says Drew always had dreams of becoming a firefighter since four generations of his...
Family, fire department mourns loss of 22-year-old first responder
The North Charleston Police Department said Tuesday that a missing 15-year-old has been found.
Missing North Charleston teen found safe
Desmond Maurice Williams (left), 25, and Cortez Jeffrey Cohens Jr (right)., 25, both from...
Two arrested after attempting to steal golf cart, deputies say

Latest News

A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
Spoleto Festival organizers are making it easier for more people to enjoy some of the...
‘Pay what you will’ pricing offered on select Spoleto performances
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.
Children as young as 4 should learn life-saving skills, experts say
A garbage truck fire has lanes closed on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Wednesday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Fire closes lanes on Sam Rittenberg