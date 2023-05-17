Groom files wrongful death lawsuit after tragic wedding night crash

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A man involved in a Folly Beach crash on his wedding night that killed his bride and injured him and two others has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the accused driver and several Lowcountry restaurants and bars.

On April 28, Aric Hutchinson his new bridge Samantha and two others were traveling down Ashley Avenue on Folly Beach in a golf cart when they were hit by a gray Toyota Camry.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Jamie Komoroski.

The newly filed lawsuit alleges Komoroski had a “booze-filled day of bar hopping” and the establishments she visited that day had an obligation to “exercise due care” in serving alcoholic beverages.

In addition to naming Komoroski, the lawsuit names Snapper Jacks, The Drop In Bar and Deli, The Crab Shack, Taco Boy, El Gallo Bar and Grill, and Bottle Cap Holdings, LLC.

Court documents allege Komoroski started drinking at El Gallo Bar and Grill before going to Folly Beach and visiting several bars on Center Street.

Each of the named establishments “should have known that they had the authority and obligation to train, control, and supervise their respective employees, agents, or servants, including any bartenders, servers or any other employee” to not overserve patrons alcohol and not place others at risk of incurring serious injury or death, the lawsuit states.

In naming Taco Boy, the lawsuit states Komoroski had been an employee for a short time. The lawsuit alleges the restaurant was negligent by “organizing, arranging, and supervising an employee function/meeting knowing that excessive amounts of alcoholic beverages would be purchased for, served to, and/or consumed by the employees attending the function/meeting.”

Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed

The toxicology report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she was tested after the April 28 crash with a golf cart on Folly Beach. That is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

Along with the toxicology report, the Folly Beach Police Department also sent an updated report of the incident.

Immediately after the crash, officers asked Komoroski what happened to which she replied, “I was driving, and then all the sudden something hit me,” the report reads.

Also, in the report, multiple witness recall seeing Komoroski “dazed and confused.” At the scene, she kept asking for her boyfriend and telling the witnesses she was on her way home, the report states.

Once she saw the victims on the ground, Komoroski started screaming and asking what happened, witnesses say.

In Komoroski’s arrest affidavit, officers claim they could smell alcohol on her breath and person. She told officers she had a beer and a drink with tequila about an hour before the crash, the affidavit states.

When asked how she felt on a scale of one to ten, with one being completely sober and ten being the most impaired, she responded that she was at an eight, the affidavit states.

Komoroski was then asked to complete a field sobriety test but she refused, the affidavit states. However, her blood was sampled for the toxicology report.

Komoroski is charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and reckless homicide. Police say she rear-ended a golf cart with her car in the 1200 block of East Ashley Avenue.

At the time of the crash, Komoroski was driving 65 mph, according to police.

GoFundMe raises nearly $725,000

In a May 8 update from Hutchinson’s mother, Annette, on the GoFundMe page said he was recovering at home from multiple broken bones.

“From the accident, Aric received multiple injuries including two broken legs, one which had to be surgically repaired,” Hutchinson said on May 8. “Broken bones in his face which also had to be surgically repaired. Broken vertebrae in his back, brain bleeds, and numerous cuts with stitches. He is physically recovering at home while trying to come to terms with the loss of his beautiful wife. Now he is doing the unimaginable of planning Sam’s funeral along with her family.”

The lawsuit was also filed by the other two injured in the crash.

