‘I just don’t have closure’: Mother of man killed seeks justice 6 years later

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A mother is seeking justice for her son who was shot and killed in North Charleston just over six years ago.

This incident happened on E. Montague Avenue and Independent Avenue on March 31, 2017, when shots were fired at TaRekus Goss when he was riding home on his bike with his son.

His son was left with non-life-threatening injuries and Goss did not survive.

“Not knowing is what’s killing me,” Alicia Mishelle Williams, Goss’ mom, said.

On the night of the shooting, Williams was sleeping at her home in Colleton County. Goss was in North Charleston where she grew up visiting family.

“My son woke me up,” Williams said. “He’s like, ‘Momma! Momma! Momma! ...Rekus got shot!’ And I was like, ‘What?’

This happened just 63 days after Williams lost her husband from gun violence.

“The first thing that was going through my mind was like, ‘Why me?’ Williams said. “You know what I’m saying? Okay, I just lost my husband. Now my son.”

Williams describes Goss as a gentle giant and a teacher’s pet. She says he had goals of going to college to get away from the violence he was surrounded by.

“I’ve been around guns all my life but having directly affected me, like so close to home, is just heartbreaking,” Williams said.

North Charleston Police provided a statement:

“The case is still under investigation and we would appreciate any tips that are passed on to us.”

No arrests have been made in this case.

“I talk to a lot of people who say, ‘Well, just wait on the law, you know, the law will fix it.’” Williams said. “‘It will pass and it all come to the light.’ Well, the light hasn’t turned on yet.”

Williams said her goal is to put up a billboard with his picture on it, publish a book in his honor and finally find out who killed her son.

“I have peace,” Williams said. “I just don’t have closure.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.