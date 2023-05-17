Neighbors asking for transparency in proposed James Island build

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents of the Whitehouse Plantation neighborhood on James Island say they want to be involved and informed about all plans for the tract of land that backs up to their homes.

The 6.25 acre tract of land off of Dills Bluff Road has been an undisturbed green space for years.

The James Island Public Service District owned the land and drafted an ordinance to sell the land to a developer in February.

Ken Godwin has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 50 years and enjoyed the trees and buffer area for that time.

“I’ve known about this particular property for quite a long period of time when it belonged to the public service district. They wanted to move their facilities over here, garbage trucks, officers and all this kind of stuff. I was opposed to it, numerous residents in the neighborhood were opposed to it. We feel that any new development back here should be single family residential only,” Godwin explains.

In March, homes within 500 feet of the land got a letter from the developer.

The letter, signed by KT Properties owner Kyle A. Taylor, invites the homeowners to two public meetings about developing the land. The letter proposes a mixed-use planned development with approximately 20 single-family homes and 20,000 to 25,000 square feet of commercial space.

John Montague-Blythe says he lives close to the edge of the neighborhood where the tract begins but he did not know about the meetings.

“I feel like wool has been pulled over my eyes, quite frankly. I came in and a person at town hall, while I was getting permits to have a pool building up in the back of our home, told me that they were developing that land she said have you heard about it?,” Montague-Blythe says. “Well, I’m four houses down in the street that’s outside of 500 feet.”

After missing the meetings and feeling out of the loop, neighbors are banding together to share their insight about the land.

Godwin wrote a petition that asks that any development be kept to just single-family homes to preserve the fabric of the neighborhood.

James Luby says he and Godwin will be knocking on doors to let all their neighbors know and see where they stand.

“We were blindsided. We weren’t told. And then all of a sudden. This spread like wildfire. I have a list of people with everything so we’re just gonna go for prepare for the next meeting. Get our petition going. Just get the word out. Because nobody likes it,” Luby says.

Sidonie Aten says she learned about the development while out on a walk and is now invested in making sure she follows the approval process.

“My husband and I were walking the neighborhood like we have done for years, and it’s the first time I heard about it. I still don’t completely understand where all of this is going,” Aten says.

Aten says she hopes other neighbors will sign their petition an join the group to find out what’s best for the neighborhood.

“I’m here mainly to find out exactly what’s going on and to follow up at every meeting that I possibly can to put the brakes on this. There’s too many families that have lived in this neighborhood, quiet peacefully, and we don’t need this and James Island does not need another car or any more traffic,” she says.

James Island Public Service District held a first reading of the proposed sale of the property in February of 2023. The second reading passed in March of 2023.

Taylor responded to a request for comment and information from the two public meetings saying the company will compile and provide information.

