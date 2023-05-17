One killed in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in an Orangeburg County crash.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 301 at Snake Swamp Road.

Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover says a 2021 Hyundai sedan was going south on Highway 301 when it was hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram heading east on Snake Swamp Road.

One of the people inside the Hyundai was taken to the hospital where they later died, Glover says.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

