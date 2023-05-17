‘Pay what you will’ pricing offered on select Spoleto performances

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Spoleto Festival organizers are making it easier for more people to enjoy some of the festival’s many offerings.

Organizers have tagged more than 25 performances at this year’s event with “Pay What You Will” ticket pricing. The program lets festival goers decide what they want to pay for the events with a minimum price of $5 to cover fees.

“As Charleston continues to grow rapidly, we want to ensure that the arts serve as a connective tissue across our community,” General Director & CEO Mena Mark Hanna said. “By lowering one barrier to entry, we hope to create a culture of belonging that welcomes curious new audience members. Our doors are open.”

Organizers said the ticket pricing is possible because of an anonymous donation.

Tickets are limited to two per performance. A list of dates and events can be found at SpoletoUSA.org.

