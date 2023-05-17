Police search for missing N. Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Tyrone King, 13, was last seen on Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston Wednesday.

King is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. He was last seen wearing camouflage sweatpants and a white t-shirt that says “True Religion”, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-708-5840.

