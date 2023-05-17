WATCH LIVE: Family of 3 killed in deputy-involved crash to hold news conference

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a mother and her two daughters who were killed in a Mother’s Day 2022 crash involving a Charleston County deputy are speaking to reporters Wednesday morning.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on the steps of the Charleston County Courthouse.

Stephanie Dantzler, 53, and her daughters Shanice, 28, and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22, died on the night of May 8, 2022, when their vehicle was struck on Highway 17 by a Charleston County Sheriff’s vehicle driven by Deputy Emily Pelletier.

The family of the victims has filed a lawsuit that named Pelletier, fellow Charleston County Deputy Clinton Sacks, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston County, alleging negligence, carelessness and recklessness they believed caused the crash.

Attorneys Clifford Bush III, Marvin Pendarvis, and Richard Hricik filed the suit and issued a joint statement claiming the official investigation that concluded that only Pelletier’s “dangerous driving on New Road was the sole cause of their senseless deaths” was “incomplete at best.”

They claim GPS data obtained from the county vehicles that night showed “by the minute, and in some cases by the seconds,” how two Charleston County deputies who traveled “at outrageous and dangerous speeds over 15 minutes contributed to this fatal crash.”

“The GPS data from that night further shows Deputy Pelletier deviated from the turn-by-turn driving directions from [Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch] when she ended up on New Road going through a stop sign at 82 mph and killing these three women,” the statement read. “Her training records showed that she had great difficulty with geography but was approved and promoted to duty without re-training or follow-up.”

They also allege that in the months that followed, GPS data showed she engaged in “over 100 deviations from the turn-by-turn instructions from dispatch in responding to Incidents — repeating mistakes and deficiencies demonstrated in training.”

The lawsuit requests a jury hearing.

One month following the wreck, the Sheriff’s Office fired Pelletier from the department and charged her with three counts of reckless homicide. Her criminal case is still pending.

Sacks voluntarily resigned from the department last Friday. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that Sacks no longer works for the department and had not been disciplined for any actions related to the night of May 8.

Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow stated that the county “does not comment on ongoing litigation.”

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office also declined to provide a comment citing the pending lawsuit.

