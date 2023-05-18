Ambulance stolen after patient taken to hospital, deputies say

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken into custody Thursday after Dorchester County authorities say they stole an ambulance.

Dorchester County EMS was taking a patient into Summerville Medical Center around 4:30 p.m. when a person drove off in the unattended ambulance, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says.

Carson says the ambulance was located within minutes on Dorchester Road, and deputies took the suspect into custody.

Authorities have not yet released an incident report or a booking photo of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

