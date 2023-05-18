SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ambulance stolen after patient taken to hospital, deputies say

Dorchester County EMS was taking a patient into Summerville Medical Center around 4:30 p.m....
Dorchester County EMS was taking a patient into Summerville Medical Center around 4:30 p.m. when a person drove off in the unattended ambulance, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says. (FILE PHOTO)(CBS46 News)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken into custody Thursday after Dorchester County authorities say they stole an ambulance.

Dorchester County EMS was taking a patient into Summerville Medical Center around 4:30 p.m. when a person drove off in the unattended ambulance, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says.

Carson says the ambulance was located within minutes on Dorchester Road, and deputies took the suspect into custody.

Authorities have not yet released an incident report or a booking photo of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police chief for the city of Charleston shared an open letter with the community Wednesday...
Charleston Police chief announces he will enter hospice care
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash
$118 million expansion brings the total Volvo Cars investment in South Carolina to more than...
Volvo looking to hire 1,300 team members
Ayesha McGee, 27, is charged with one count of identity fraud, according to an affidavit from...
Charleston County woman charged with identity fraud
Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law

Latest News

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the change will help save them around $600,000 per year,...
DD2 to bring technology dept. in-house to save money, work efficiently
Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
VIDEO: Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
Two former teacher assistants at a Summerville elementary school are facing charges after...
Two teacher assistants arrested for assaulting special needs student