SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Book drive in honor of late teen looks to improve book access in second year

A Johns Island mother is honoring her daughter who passed away by continuing her passion for...
A Johns Island mother is honoring her daughter who passed away by continuing her passion for reading and providing access to books.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Johns Island mother is honoring her daughter who passed away by continuing her passion for reading and providing access to books.

After 14-year-old Kaiea Batts passed away in an auto accident in 2021, her mother, Susan, wanted to do something to honor her and keep her memory alive.

Kaiea loved books and believed everyone should be able to own books that are reflective of who they are. They started a book drive to bring books to people who might not otherwise have access to them. Last year, Great Wave Books collected 3,000 books for Lowcountry Orphan Relief and established a library in Mexico.

This year, they chose the LGBTQI+ organization We Are Family and Reading Partners of South Carolina.

“It feels like something she would really love,” Susan said. “I feel like every time somebody buys a book or donates a pre-loved book in her honor, that they are thinking about her, that they are aware of the amazing life that she led as a person, so it really means a lot.”

At We Are Family’s Closet Case Thrift Store, Susan wanted to make sure the community that comes here has access to books that reflect who they are.

The organization’s team says the partnership just makes sense right now, especially at a time when book bans are happening around the country.

“We are providing the books that our youth need, not only to grow their minds but to grow our community,” Closet Case Thrift and Community Events Director Jonatan Guerrero Ramirez said. “We are so excited to have them here to build those bridges to not just our youth but our parents and our families.”

They’ll be collecting books until June 1. You can find out how to donate here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash
The police chief for the city of Charleston shared an open letter with the community Wednesday...
Charleston Police chief announces he will enter hospice care
$118 million expansion brings the total Volvo Cars investment in South Carolina to more than...
Volvo looking to hire 1,300 team members
Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law
Ayesha McGee, 27, is charged with one count of identity fraud, according to an affidavit from...
Charleston County woman charged with identity fraud

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family of 3 killed in deputy-involved crash demands justice, accountability
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Suspect in ‘Tinder Slaying’ enters Alford plea
The police chief for the city of Charleston shared an open letter with the community Wednesday...
Charleston Police chief announces he will enter hospice care
Zora Henderson and two others were charged with murder and attempted armed robbery. On...
Suspect in ‘Tinder Slaying’ enters Alford plea