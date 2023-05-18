Book drive in honor of late teen looks to improve book access in second year

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Johns Island mother is honoring her daughter who passed away by continuing her passion for reading and providing access to books.

After 14-year-old Kaiea Batts passed away in an auto accident in 2021, her mother, Susan, wanted to do something to honor her and keep her memory alive.

Kaiea loved books and believed everyone should be able to own books that are reflective of who they are. They started a book drive to bring books to people who might not otherwise have access to them. Last year, Great Wave Books collected 3,000 books for Lowcountry Orphan Relief and established a library in Mexico.

This year, they chose the LGBTQI+ organization We Are Family and Reading Partners of South Carolina.

“It feels like something she would really love,” Susan said. “I feel like every time somebody buys a book or donates a pre-loved book in her honor, that they are thinking about her, that they are aware of the amazing life that she led as a person, so it really means a lot.”

At We Are Family’s Closet Case Thrift Store, Susan wanted to make sure the community that comes here has access to books that reflect who they are.

The organization’s team says the partnership just makes sense right now, especially at a time when book bans are happening around the country.

“We are providing the books that our youth need, not only to grow their minds but to grow our community,” Closet Case Thrift and Community Events Director Jonatan Guerrero Ramirez said. “We are so excited to have them here to build those bridges to not just our youth but our parents and our families.”

They’ll be collecting books until June 1. You can find out how to donate here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.