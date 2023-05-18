Colleton Co. School District superintendent placed on administrative leave

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After nearly two hours of executive session, the Colleton County School Board has voted to place their superintendent on administrative leave.

Dr. Vallerie Cave’s employment has been on the school board’s agenda since before the school year started. School officials say Cave will be on leave while the school board reviews information that was brought to their attention. They did not indicate what that information is.

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Williams has been named the interim.

The school board will meet on Tuesday to discuss the next steps.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

