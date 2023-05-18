DD2 to bring technology dept. in-house to save money, work efficiently

SC Lottery
By Rey Llerena
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two will be looking to bring its technology department back in house after previously outsourcing it, costing taxpayers in the process.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the change will help save them around $600,000 per year, which, he said, will go back to its employees.

In recent years, the district had been paying around $1.9 million annually to outsource its technology department to Cantey, a local tech company.

Dr. Isti Sanga is the district’s new Chief Technology Officer. He will be overseeing the hiring of four network administrators and 16 technicians, who will based at district schools starting July 1.

Once they are hired, Sanga said they will work with Cantey to help transition the department using the knowledge they’ve built up.

He adds that the move will allow the district to respond to issues quicker and work more efficiently while making sure students and staff have the technology they need.

“Make sure we align the systems the networking systems, WiFi, and all of that with instructional technology and data to form and to create a better environment,” Sanga said. “We call it the model learning environment. That’s what we’re working to improve. We really want to see that come forward, and this will allow us to do that without any impediments from any others.”

Dr. Sanga will also be overseeing a refresh of student devices for those in grades 6 through 12 for next school year.

The district said they are stepping away from Windows laptops and moving to Chromebooks for students to use.

