Deputies warn of fake security company employees asking for credit card numbers

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a pair of fake security system repairmen managed to get credit card information from an unsuspecting victim.

Deputies said a Daniel Street man reported that two man arrived at his home claiming to be from a legitimate security company, Alder Security. The victim told investigators the pair said Vivint Security, another legitimate but separate company, had sent them to the home to upgrade the man’s system.

Since the man had a Vivint system, he agreed.

After the men appeared to do maintenance, they asked for the man’s financial card information to pay for any future upgrades.

“They seemed legitimate to this gentleman, so he gave them the number,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

At some point, however, the victim became suspicious and called Vivint, who told him they had not sent anyone nor do they ever send repairmen from other companies to a customer’s home. The victim then canceled his credit card.

“If you have any questions about security people showing up unexpectedly, call us immediately,” Ravenell said.

Deputies are working to provide a description of the two involved in the incident.

In the meantime, anyone who receives an unsolicited visit from security repairmen should call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

