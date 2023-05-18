SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies warn of fake security company employees asking for credit card numbers

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a pair of fake security system repairmen managed to...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a pair of fake security system repairmen managed to get credit card information from an unsuspecting victim.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a pair of fake security system repairmen managed to get credit card information from an unsuspecting victim.

Deputies said a Daniel Street man reported that two man arrived at his home claiming to be from a legitimate security company, Alder Security. The victim told investigators the pair said Vivint Security, another legitimate but separate company, had sent them to the home to upgrade the man’s system.

Since the man had a Vivint system, he agreed.

After the men appeared to do maintenance, they asked for the man’s financial card information to pay for any future upgrades.

“They seemed legitimate to this gentleman, so he gave them the number,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

At some point, however, the victim became suspicious and called Vivint, who told him they had not sent anyone nor do they ever send repairmen from other companies to a customer’s home. The victim then canceled his credit card.

“If you have any questions about security people showing up unexpectedly, call us immediately,” Ravenell said.

Deputies are working to provide a description of the two involved in the incident.

In the meantime, anyone who receives an unsolicited visit from security repairmen should call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police chief for the city of Charleston shared an open letter with the community Wednesday...
Charleston Police chief announces he will enter hospice care
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash
$118 million expansion brings the total Volvo Cars investment in South Carolina to more than...
Volvo looking to hire 1,300 team members
Ayesha McGee, 27, is charged with one count of identity fraud, according to an affidavit from...
Charleston County woman charged with identity fraud
Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash with serious injury on Maybank...
Driver killed in crash that closed Maybank Highway, deputies say
The Town of Andrews filed a lawsuit on Aug. 19, 2021 against Georgetown County Council over a...
Town of Andrews sues Georgetown County, awaiting legal judgment
Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
VIDEO: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash that closed Maybank Highway
Two former teacher assistants at a Summerville elementary school are facing charges after...
Two teacher assistants arrested for assaulting special needs student