Driver killed in crash that closed Maybank Highway, deputies say

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say the driver of a vehicle that struck a tree died from injuries suffered in the crash that shut down a portion of Maybank Highway for nearly three hours.

Investigators say a Toyota SUV traveling west on Maybank Highway went off the road and struck a tree near Sailfish Drive at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, he said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The highway was closed while the sheriff’s office’s Traffic Services Unit conducted an investigation at the scene. Knapp said the highway reopened shortly before 3:30 p.m.

